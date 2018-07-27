Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 27, 2018
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 26 13 .667
Staten Island (Yankees) 21 17 .553
Brooklyn (Mets) 22 18 .550
Aberdeen (Orioles) 15 22 .405 10
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 13 .649
Auburn (Nationals) 20 18 .526
State College (Cardinals) 16 23 .410 9
Batavia (Marlins) 16 23 .410 9
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 24 .385 10
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 25 .375 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 22 16 .579
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 19 .525 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 19 .500 3
Vermont (Athletics) 19 21 .475 4

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn 11, Connecticut 5

State College 9, Lowell 3

Staten Island at Tri-City, ppd.

Vermont 5, Batavia 2

Brooklyn 7, West Virginia 1

Hudson Valley 3, Williamsport 2

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

