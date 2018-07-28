New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|21
|17
|.553
|4½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|22
|18
|.550
|4½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|15
|22
|.405
|10
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|20
|18
|.526
|4½
|State College (Cardinals)
|16
|23
|.410
|9
|Batavia (Marlins)
|16
|23
|.410
|9
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|15
|24
|.385
|10
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|15
|25
|.375
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|21
|19
|.525
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Vermont (Athletics)
|19
|21
|.475
|4
___
Auburn 11, Connecticut 5
State College 9, Lowell 3
Staten Island at Tri-City, ppd.
Vermont 5, Batavia 2
Brooklyn 7, West Virginia 1
Hudson Valley 3, Williamsport 2
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, ppd.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD
Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
