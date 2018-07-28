New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 26 13 .667 — Staten Island (Yankees) 21 17 .553 4½ Brooklyn (Mets) 22 18 .550 4½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 15 22 .405 10 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 13 .649 — Auburn (Nationals) 20 18 .526 4½ State College (Cardinals) 16 23 .410 9 Batavia (Marlins) 16 23 .410 9 Williamsport (Phillies) 15 24 .385 10 West Virginia (Pirates) 15 25 .375 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 22 16 .579 — Lowell (Red Sox) 21 19 .525 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 19 19 .500 3 Vermont (Athletics) 19 21 .475 4

Saturday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

