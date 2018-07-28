Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 26 13 .667
Staten Island (Yankees) 21 17 .553
Brooklyn (Mets) 22 18 .550
Aberdeen (Orioles) 16 23 .410 10
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 14 .641
Auburn (Nationals) 20 18 .526
Batavia (Marlins) 17 23 .425
State College (Cardinals) 17 23 .425
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 24 .385 10
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 25 .375 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 22 16 .579
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 20 .512
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 19 .500 3
Vermont (Athletics) 19 22 .463

___

Saturday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 3, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen 4, Mahoning Valley 2

Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

State College 5, Lowell 1

Batavia 6, Vermont 5

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

