New York-Penn League

July 28, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 27 13 .675
Staten Island (Yankees) 21 17 .553 5
Brooklyn (Mets) 22 19 .537
Aberdeen (Orioles) 16 23 .410 10½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 14 .641
Auburn (Nationals) 21 18 .538 4
Batavia (Marlins) 17 23 .425
State College (Cardinals) 17 23 .425
West Virginia (Pirates) 16 25 .390 10
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 25 .375 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 22 16 .579
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 20 .512
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 20 .487
Vermont (Athletics) 19 22 .463

Saturday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 3, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen 4, Mahoning Valley 2

Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

State College 5, Lowell 1

Batavia 6, Vermont 5

Auburn 8, Connecticut 7, 11 innings

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia 5, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 6, Williamsport 4

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

