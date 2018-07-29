New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|22
|17
|.564
|4½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|22
|19
|.537
|5½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|16
|23
|.410
|10½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Batavia (Marlins)
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
|State College (Cardinals)
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|16
|25
|.390
|10
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|15
|25
|.375
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Vermont (Athletics)
|19
|22
|.463
|4
___
Connecticut at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
