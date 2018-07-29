New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|23
|18
|.561
|4
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|23
|19
|.548
|4½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|16
|24
|.400
|10½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|19
|.525
|5
|State College (Cardinals)
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|17
|24
|.415
|9½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|16
|25
|.390
|10½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|16
|26
|.381
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|21
|21
|.500
|2½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|20
|22
|.476
|3½
___
Connecticut 2, Auburn 0
Staten Island 2, Tri-City 0
Tri-City 2, Staten Island 1
Brooklyn 7, West Virginia 1
Vermont 4, Batavia 1
Williamsport 6, Hudson Valley 2
Mahoning Valley 5, Aberdeen 1
State College 7, Lowell 1
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
