New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 27 14 .659 — Staten Island (Yankees) 23 18 .561 4 Brooklyn (Mets) 23 19 .548 4½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 16 24 .400 10½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 14 .650 — Auburn (Nationals) 21 19 .525 5 State College (Cardinals) 18 23 .439 8½ Batavia (Marlins) 17 24 .415 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 16 25 .390 10½ West Virginia (Pirates) 16 26 .381 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 23 18 .561 — Lowell (Red Sox) 21 21 .500 2½ Connecticut (Tigers) 20 20 .500 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 20 22 .476 3½

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at State College, 12 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

