Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 30, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 14 .667
Staten Island (Yankees) 23 19 .548 5
Brooklyn (Mets) 23 20 .535
Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 24 .415 10½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 15 .634
Auburn (Nationals) 22 19 .537 4
State College (Cardinals) 19 23 .452
Batavia (Marlins) 17 25 .405
Williamsport (Phillies) 17 25 .405
West Virginia (Pirates) 16 27 .372 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 24 18 .571
Connecticut (Tigers) 21 20 .512
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 22 .488
Vermont (Athletics) 20 23 .465

___

Monday’s Games

Auburn 9, West Virginia 2

Tri-City 6, Brooklyn 4

Aberdeen 3, Staten Island 0

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Connecticut 4, Vermont 3

Hudson Valley 4, Lowell 2

Williamsport 4, Mahoning Valley 1

State College 3, Batavia 0

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at State College, 12 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington