New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 14 .667 — Staten Island (Yankees) 23 19 .548 5 Brooklyn (Mets) 23 20 .535 5½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 24 .415 10½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 15 .634 — Auburn (Nationals) 22 19 .537 4 State College (Cardinals) 19 23 .452 7½ Batavia (Marlins) 17 25 .405 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 17 25 .405 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 16 27 .372 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 24 18 .571 — Connecticut (Tigers) 21 20 .512 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 21 22 .488 3½ Vermont (Athletics) 20 23 .465 4½

Monday’s Games

Auburn 9, West Virginia 2

Tri-City 6, Brooklyn 4

Aberdeen 3, Staten Island 0

Connecticut 4, Vermont 3

Hudson Valley 4, Lowell 2

Williamsport 4, Mahoning Valley 1

State College 3, Batavia 0

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at State College, 12 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

