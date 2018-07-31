New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|23
|19
|.548
|4½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|23
|21
|.523
|5½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|17
|24
|.415
|10
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|19
|23
|.452
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|16
|27
|.372
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|22
|22
|.500
|3½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|20
|23
|.465
|5
___
Lowell 8, Hudson Valley 0
Tri-City 4, Brooklyn 3
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 12 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 12 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
