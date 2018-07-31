Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 31, 2018 7:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 15 .651
Staten Island (Yankees) 23 19 .548
Brooklyn (Mets) 23 21 .523
Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 24 .415 10
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 15 .634
Auburn (Nationals) 22 19 .537 4
State College (Cardinals) 19 23 .452
Williamsport (Phillies) 17 25 .405
Batavia (Marlins) 17 25 .405
West Virginia (Pirates) 16 27 .372 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 25 18 .581
Connecticut (Tigers) 21 20 .512 3
Lowell (Red Sox) 22 22 .500
Vermont (Athletics) 20 23 .465 5

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 8, Hudson Valley 0

Tri-City 4, Brooklyn 3

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at State College, 12 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at State College, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

