New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 15 .651 — Staten Island (Yankees) 23 19 .548 4½ Brooklyn (Mets) 23 21 .523 5½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 24 .415 10 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 15 .634 — Auburn (Nationals) 22 19 .537 4 State College (Cardinals) 19 23 .452 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 17 25 .405 9½ Batavia (Marlins) 17 25 .405 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 16 27 .372 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 25 18 .581 — Connecticut (Tigers) 21 20 .512 3 Lowell (Red Sox) 22 22 .500 3½ Vermont (Athletics) 20 23 .465 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 8, Hudson Valley 0

Tri-City 4, Brooklyn 3

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at State College, 12 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at State College, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

