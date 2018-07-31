New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 15 .651 — Staten Island (Yankees) 23 19 .548 4½ Brooklyn (Mets) 23 21 .523 5½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 24 .415 10 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 27 15 .643 — Auburn (Nationals) 23 19 .548 4 State College (Cardinals) 19 23 .452 8 Batavia (Marlins) 17 25 .405 10 Williamsport (Phillies) 17 26 .395 10½ West Virginia (Pirates) 16 28 .364 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 25 18 .581 — Lowell (Red Sox) 22 22 .500 3½ Connecticut (Tigers) 21 21 .500 3½ Vermont (Athletics) 21 23 .477 4½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 8, Hudson Valley 0

Tri-City 4, Brooklyn 3

Auburn 4, West Virginia 2

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont 6, Connecticut 4

Mahoning Valley 7, Williamsport 2

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at State College, 12 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at State College, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

