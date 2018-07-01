New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|6
|10
|.375
|3
___
Batavia 8, West Virginia 4
Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 4
Vermont 9, Tri-City 8, 11 innings
Auburn 4, Williamsport 1
Connecticut 7, Lowell 3
Staten Island 3, Brooklyn 1
State College 5, Mahoning Valley 2
Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 12:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
