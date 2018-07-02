New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 11 5 .688 — Brooklyn (Mets) 10 6 .625 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 8 8 .500 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 5 11 .313 6 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 11 4 .733 — Auburn (Nationals) 9 6 .600 2 Williamsport (Phillies) 7 8 .467 4 Batavia (Marlins) 7 8 .467 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 6 10 .375 5½ State College (Cardinals) 6 10 .375 5½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 9 7 .563 — Tri-City (Astros) 8 8 .500 1 Lowell (Red Sox) 7 9 .438 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 6 10 .375 3

___

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City at Vermont, 12:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

