New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 12 5 .706 — Brooklyn (Mets) 11 6 .647 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 8 9 .471 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 5 12 .294 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 12 4 .750 — Auburn (Nationals) 10 6 .625 2 Batavia (Marlins) 7 9 .438 5 Williamsport (Phillies) 7 9 .438 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 7 10 .412 5½ State College (Cardinals) 6 11 .353 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 9 8 .529 — Vermont (Athletics) 9 8 .529 — Lowell (Red Sox) 8 9 .471 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 6 11 .353 3

___

Monday’s Games

Lowell 3, Connecticut 1

Brooklyn 7, Staten Island 4

West Virginia 3, Batavia 1

Mahoning Valley 9, State College 7

Tri-City 3, Vermont 2

Auburn 5, Williamsport 3

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City at Vermont, 12:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

