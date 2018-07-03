New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Batavia (Marlins)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|State College (Cardinals)
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|8
|9
|.471
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|6
|11
|.353
|3
___
Lowell 3, Connecticut 1
Brooklyn 7, Staten Island 4
West Virginia 3, Batavia 1
Mahoning Valley 9, State College 7
Tri-City 3, Vermont 2
Auburn 5, Williamsport 3
Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 1
Tri-City at Vermont, 12:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
