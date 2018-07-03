New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 12 5 .706 — Brooklyn (Mets) 11 6 .647 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 8 9 .471 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 5 12 .294 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 12 4 .750 — Auburn (Nationals) 10 6 .625 2 Williamsport (Phillies) 7 9 .438 5 Batavia (Marlins) 7 9 .438 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 7 10 .412 5½ State College (Cardinals) 6 11 .353 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 10 8 .556 — Tri-City (Astros) 9 9 .500 1 Lowell (Red Sox) 8 9 .471 1½ Connecticut (Tigers) 6 11 .353 3½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 1, Tri-City 0

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

