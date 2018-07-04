New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 5 .722 — Brooklyn (Mets) 11 7 .611 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 8 10 .444 5 Staten Island (Yankees) 6 12 .333 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 4 .765 — Auburn (Nationals) 11 6 .647 2 Batavia (Marlins) 8 9 .471 5 Williamsport (Phillies) 7 10 .412 6 West Virginia (Pirates) 7 11 .389 6½ State College (Cardinals) 6 12 .333 7½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 10 8 .556 — Tri-City (Astros) 9 9 .500 1 Lowell (Red Sox) 8 10 .444 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 7 11 .389 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

