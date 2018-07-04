New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|State College (Cardinals)
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|8
|10
|.444
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|7
|11
|.389
|3
___
Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 1
State College 3, Auburn 1
Vermont at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island 7, Hudson Valley 3
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia 4, Mahoning Valley 3
State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
