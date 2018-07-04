Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 4, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 6 .684
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 8 .579 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 9 10 .474 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 7 12 .368 6
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 5 .722
Auburn (Nationals) 11 7 .611 2
Batavia (Marlins) 9 9 .500 4
West Virginia (Pirates) 8 11 .421
Williamsport (Phillies) 7 11 .389 6
State College (Cardinals) 7 12 .368
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 11 8 .579
Lowell (Red Sox) 9 10 .474 2
Tri-City (Astros) 9 10 .474 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 7 12 .368 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 1

State College 3, Auburn 1

Vermont 6, Tri-City 1

Staten Island 7, Hudson Valley 3

West Virginia 7, Williamsport 5

Lowell 7, Connecticut 4, 10 innings

Batavia 4, Mahoning Valley 3

Thursday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

