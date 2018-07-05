New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 6 .684 — Brooklyn (Mets) 11 8 .579 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 9 10 .474 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 7 12 .368 6 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 5 .722 — Auburn (Nationals) 11 7 .611 2 Batavia (Marlins) 9 9 .500 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 8 11 .421 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 7 11 .389 6 State College (Cardinals) 7 12 .368 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 11 8 .579 — Lowell (Red Sox) 9 10 .474 2 Tri-City (Astros) 9 10 .474 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 7 12 .368 4

___

Thursday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.