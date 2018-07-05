New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 6 .684 — Brooklyn (Mets) 11 9 .550 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 10 10 .500 3½ Staten Island (Yankees) 7 12 .368 6 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 5 .722 — Auburn (Nationals) 11 8 .579 2½ Batavia (Marlins) 9 9 .500 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 8 11 .421 5½ State College (Cardinals) 8 12 .400 6 Williamsport (Phillies) 7 11 .389 6 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 11 9 .550 — Tri-City (Astros) 10 10 .500 1 Lowell (Red Sox) 9 11 .450 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 8 12 .400 3

___

Thursday’s Games

State College 8, Auburn 0

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1

Tri-City 4, Vermont 2

Advertisement

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut 5, Lowell 2

Friday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.