Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 5, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 7 .650
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 9 .550 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 10 10 .500 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 8 12 .400 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 5 .722
Auburn (Nationals) 11 8 .579
Batavia (Marlins) 9 9 .500 4
West Virginia (Pirates) 9 11 .450 5
State College (Cardinals) 8 12 .400 6
Williamsport (Phillies) 7 12 .368
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 11 9 .550
Tri-City (Astros) 10 10 .500 1
Lowell (Red Sox) 9 11 .450 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 8 12 .400 3

___

Thursday’s Games

State College 8, Auburn 0

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1

Tri-City 4, Vermont 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Staten Island 8, Hudson Valley 6

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia 3, Williamsport 2

Connecticut 5, Lowell 2

Friday’s Games

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington