New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Batavia (Marlins)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|State College (Cardinals)
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|9
|11
|.450
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|8
|12
|.400
|3
___
Mahoning Valley 7, Batavia 6
State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
