New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 8 .619 — Brooklyn (Mets) 11 10 .524 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 10 .524 2 Staten Island (Yankees) 9 12 .429 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 5 .737 — Auburn (Nationals) 12 8 .600 2½ Batavia (Marlins) 9 10 .474 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 9 12 .429 6 Williamsport (Phillies) 8 12 .400 6½ State College (Cardinals) 8 13 .381 7 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 11 9 .550 — Tri-City (Astros) 10 10 .500 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 9 12 .429 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 9 12 .429 2½

___

Friday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 7, Batavia 6

Auburn 4, State College 2

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 4

Tri-City 6, Vermont 1

Staten Island 3, Hudson Valley 2

Williamsport 8, West Virginia 4

Connecticut 3, Lowell 2, 10 innings

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

