New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 8 .619 — Brooklyn (Mets) 11 10 .524 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 10 .524 2 Staten Island (Yankees) 9 12 .429 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 6 .700 — Auburn (Nationals) 12 8 .600 2 Batavia (Marlins) 10 10 .500 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 9 12 .429 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 8 12 .400 6 State College (Cardinals) 8 13 .381 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 11 10 .524 — Tri-City (Astros) 11 10 .524 — Lowell (Red Sox) 9 12 .429 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 9 12 .429 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

