New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|9
|12
|.429
|4½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|State College (Cardinals)
|8
|13
|.381
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|12
|.429
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
___
Hudson Valley 3, Lowell 1
Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
