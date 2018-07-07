Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 7, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 14 8 .636
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 11 .500 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 11 .500 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 10 12 .455 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 15 6 .714
Auburn (Nationals) 12 8 .600
Batavia (Marlins) 10 11 .476 5
West Virginia (Pirates) 9 12 .429 6
State College (Cardinals) 9 13 .409
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 13 .381 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 12 10 .545
Vermont (Athletics) 11 11 .500 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 10 12 .455 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 9 13 .409 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 3, Lowell 1

Connecticut 6, Vermont 3

Staten Island 3, Brooklyn 2

Tri-City 5, Aberdeen 4

State College 7, Batavia 4

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley 6, Williamsport 5

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

