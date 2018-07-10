Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York Red Bulls hire C.J. Brown as assistant coach

July 10, 2018 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have added C.J. Brown to the coaching staff.

The MLS club announced the hiring Tuesday with Brown filling the spot that opened when Chris Armas was elevated to head coach after Jesse Marsch resigned last week.

Brown had a 13-year pro career, including 10 seasons alongside Armas with the Chicago Fire. Both were part of the inaugural Fire team that won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup in 1998, and went on to win a Supporters’ Shield and three more U.S. Open Cups as teammates.

After retiring, the center back transitioned to coaching, working for Real Salt Lake, the Chicago Fire, New York City FC and Orlando City SC.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington