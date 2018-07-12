Listen Live Sports

NFL, American Cancer Society award $3.2 million in grants

July 12, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has partnered with the American Cancer Society and awarded $3.2 million in grant funding to address disparities in breast cancer mortality that exist among women of color.

The grants were made to 32 health systems, with each clinic receiving $100,000 over two years. They’ll target underserved populations, with a focus on African-American communities, and will fund care such as breast cancer screening, follow-up of abnormal mammograms and access to specialty care.

Since 2009, the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign has raised more than $18 million in support of the American Cancer Society. Health system grants to date have reached more than 632,000 individuals and contributed to 138,000 breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings.

