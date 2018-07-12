Listen Live Sports

NFL announces latest winners of research competition

July 12, 2018 6:13 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has three new winners of a research competition aimed at improving equipment and player safety.

The league announced the results Thursday along with Football Research Inc. and Duke University’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute, which operates the TECH Challenges.

FieldTurf, Corsair Innovations and Yobel Technologies captured HeadHealthTECH Challenge IV. The goal is to stimulate research and innovation in protective equipment, including helmets, turf systems and shoulder pads.

The TECH Challenge has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants to help advance the development of 11 new technologies.

