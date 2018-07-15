NFL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

July 16, 2018
 
July 16 — Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Aug. 2 — Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 5 — Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 — First weekend of preseason.

Sept. 1 — Final cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 6 — Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Sept. 9-10 — First weekend of regular season.

Oct. 16-17 — Fall owners meeting, New York.

Oct. 30 — Trading deadline.

Dec. 12 — Winter owners meeting, Irving, Texas

Dec. 30 — Regular season ends.

Jan. 5-6 — Wild-card playoff round.

Jan. 12-13 — Divisional playoff round

Jan. 20 — NFC and AFC championship games.

Jan. 27 — Pro Bowl, Orlando, Florida.

Feb. 3 — Super Bowl, Atlanta.

Feb. 26-March 4 — NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 13 — League year and free agency begin.

March 24-27 — Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.

April 25-27 — NFL draft, Nashville.

