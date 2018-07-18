Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Calendar

July 18, 2018 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

July 20-Aug. 4 — Arbitration hearings.

Aug. 6 — Deadline for salary-arbitration decisions.

Sept. 13 — Training camps open.

Oct. 3 — Regular season begins.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement
2019

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Jan. 25 — All-Star Skills Competition, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Feb. 23 — Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

April 6 — Last day of NHL regular season.

April 10 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington