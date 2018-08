NHRA New England Nationals Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At New England Dragway Epping, N.H. Final Placings TOP FUEL

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Shawn Reed; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Richie Crampton; 9. Terry McMillen; 10. Mike Salinas; 11. Dan Mercier; 12. Dom Lagana; 13. Jim Maroney; 14. Clay Millican; 15. Scott Palmer; 16. Audrey Worm.

FUNNY CAR

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. John Force; 6. Jack Beckman; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Robert Hight; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. Jonnie Lindberg; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. Courtney Force; 13. Bob Tasca III; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Jeff Diehl.

PRO STOCK

1. Chris McGaha; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Vincent Nobile; 4. Kenny Delco; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Jason Line; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Drew Skillman; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. John Gaydosh Jr; 14. Val Smeland; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Tanner Gray.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.909 seconds, 320.74 mph, def. Antron Brown, 3.948 seconds, 315.12 mph.

Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.156, 292.01, def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.181, 287.35.

Pro Stock — Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.570, 211.10, def. Erica Enders, Camaro, foul-red light.

Super Stock — Anthony Bongiovanni, Ford Mustang, 8.461, 158.24, def. Tom Boucher, Pontiac Firebird, 9.571, 138.19.

Stock Eliminator — Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.548, 119.12, def. Howie Smith, Chevy Malibu, 11.938, 106.81.

Super Comp — Mike Robilotto, Dragster, 8.935, 172.78, def. Timmy Markoglu, Dragster, 8.902, 182.97.

Super Gas — Ken Bowers, Chevy Corvette, 9.919, 162.49, def. Justin Lopes, Chevy Nova, 9.943, 166.09.

Super Street — Peter Maduri, Chevy S-10, 10.907, 142.39, def. Brian Sawyer, Chevy Camaro, 10.881, 143.29.

Top Dragster — Deborah DiGenova, Dragster, 6.802, 194.60, def. Rebecca Miller, Dragster, 6.844, 193.99.

Top Sportsman — Dave Testa, Chevy Corvette, 7.221, 189.31, def. Brian Conrey, Corvette, 6.965, 197.65.

Top Fuel Harley — Doug Vancil, Weekend, 6.283, 222.44, def. Jay Turner, Dixie, 6.487, 191.57.

Pro Stock Snowmobile — Tiina Duncanson, Ski-Doo, 8.269, 155.69, def. Brian Garbus, Yamaha, 8.345, 152.23.

Round-by-Round TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Shawn Reed, 3.900, 320.58, def. Dom Lagana, 4.832, 169.23; Antron Brown, 4.275, 236.42, def. Clay Millican, 6.083, 105.53; Leah Pritchett, 3.945, 305.70, def. Audrey Worm, 9.559, 82.04; Tony Schumacher, 3.878, 319.75, def. Jim Maroney, 4.841, 154.72; Steve Torrence, 3.843, 321.19, def. Dan Mercier, 4.240, 253.52; Brittany Force, 4.186, 245.81, def. Mike Salinas, 4.182, 214.93; Richie Crampton, 4.291, 246.98, def. Scott Palmer, 8.093, 88.54; Doug Kalitta, 4.143, 275.45, def. Terry McMillen, 4.175, 268.49.

QUARTERFINALS — Brown, 3.923, 314.83, def. Force, 3.935, 305.15; Pritchett, 3.888, 316.30, def. Kalitta, 4.900, 212.46; Schumacher, 3.906, 318.54, def. Crampton, 5.316, 138.33; Torrence, 3.878, 320.13, def. Reed, 3.992, 290.51.

SEMIFINALS — Brown, 3.955, 315.42, def. Pritchett, 3.945, 304.80; Torrence, 3.942, 309.77, def. Schumacher, 3.963, 314.97.

FINAL — Torrence, 3.909, 320.74, def. Brown, 3.948, 315.12.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.463, 246.98, def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.581, 242.89; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.066, 316.15, def. Terry Haddock, Toyota Solara, 6.490, 113.11; Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 4.152, 304.80, def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.837, 173.47; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.075, 312.42, def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 6.633, 98.87; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.083, 306.19, def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.489, 200.11; John Force, Camaro, 4.143, 310.84, def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.305, 264.29; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.091, 313.29, def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.132, 306.19; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.131, 297.94, def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.408, 215.20.

QUARTERFINALS — Capps, 4.134, 276.41, def. Hight, 7.226, 98.83; Wilkerson, 4.245, 264.39, def. Beckman, 4.252, 294.05; Hagan, 4.237, 245.90, def. Johnson Jr., 4.741, 179.23; Langdon, 4.134, 307.93, def. J. Force, 4.204, 262.39.

SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 4.114, 311.05, def. Capps, 4.122, 311.20; Wilkerson, 4.118, 309.91, def. Langdon, 4.144, 305.42.

FINAL — Hagan, 4.156, 292.01, def. Wilkerson, 4.181, 287.35.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.576, 210.87, def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.569, 211.63; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.583, 211.39, def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.617, 210.54; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.578, 211.49, def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.605, 209.82; Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.616, 210.60, def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 7.378, 204.51; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.563, 212.09, def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, foul-red light; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.557, 211.10, def. John Gaydosh Jr, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.651, 208.46; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.544, 212.19, def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.717, 206.76; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.537, 211.03, def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.624, 207.94.

QUARTERFINALS — Delco, 8.308, 152.54, def. Skillman, 10.430, 126.39; Nobile, 6.570, 210.80, def. Line, 6.600, 210.11; McGaha, 6.585, 210.90, def. Anderson, 6.574, 211.89; Enders, 6.572, 210.54, def. Hartford, 8.788, 101.04.

SEMIFINALS — McGaha, 16.762, 49.34, def. Delco, foul-red light; Enders, 6.567, 210.67, def. Nobile, 6.580, 210.83.

FINAL — McGaha, 6.570, 211.10, def. Enders, foul-red light.

Point Standings

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 1,086; 2. Tony Schumacher, 896; 3. Clay Millican, 881; 4. Leah Pritchett, 820; 5. Doug Kalitta, 801; 6. Antron Brown, 717; 7. Terry McMillen, 679; 8. Brittany Force, 634; 9. Richie Crampton, 522; 10. Mike Salinas, 506.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Courtney Force, 1,069; 2. Matt Hagan, 914; 3. Jack Beckman, 847; 4. Ron Capps, 834; 5. Robert Hight, 829; 6. J.R. Todd, 800; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 692; 8. John Force, 632; 9. Shawn Langdon, 614; 10. Bob Tasca III, 564.

PRO STOCK: 1. Erica Enders, 936; 2. Greg Anderson, 920; 3. Tanner Gray, 917; 4. Vincent Nobile, 893; 5. Drew Skillman, 808; 6. Chris McGaha, 803; 7. Jeg Coughlin, 766; 8. Bo Butner, 750; 9. Jason Line, 680; 10. Deric Kramer, 659.

