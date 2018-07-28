NHRA Pairings

Saturday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif.

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

1. Clay Millican, 3.700 seconds, 327.98 mph vs. Bye. 2. Leah Pritchett, 3.727, 328.38 vs. 15. Bill Litton, 4.056, 251.58. 3. Antron Brown, 3.744, 327.43 vs. 14. Jim Maroney, 4.005, 261.47. 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.747, 329.99 vs. 13. Shawn Reed, 3.903, 298.14. 5. Brittany Force, 3.752, 328.78 vs. 12. Richie Crampton, 3.828, 321.73. 6. Blake Alexander, 3.775, 326.63 vs. 11. Mike Salinas, 3.823, 322.34. 7. Scott Palmer, 3.778, 323.35 vs. 10. Terry McMillen, 3.811, 325.92. 8. Steve Torrence, 3.785, 330.55 vs. 9. Doug Kalitta, 3.790, 324.05.

Funny Car

1. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.910, 326.16 vs. 16. Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 4.164, 254.18. 2. Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.929, 324.51 vs. 15. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.102, 312.13. 3. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.950, 318.47 vs. 14. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.086, 313.07. 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.956, 319.98 vs. 13. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.082, 309.91. 5. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.972, 321.42 vs. 12. Richard Townsend, Camry, 4.055, 307.72. 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.975, 309.56 vs. 11. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.051, 318.24. 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.988, 322.04 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.032, 306.26. 8. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.023, 318.77 vs. 9. John Force, Camaro, 4.026, 315.34. Did Not Qualify: 17. Jeff Diehl, 4.421, 261.72. 18. Terry Haddock, 5.803, 109.54.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.515, 212.59 vs. 16. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.733, 205.82. 2. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.517, 212.49 vs. 15. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.643, 207.82. 3. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.524, 211.43 vs. 14. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.639, 209.07. 4. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.526, 211.89 vs. 13. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.603, 209.10. 5. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.530, 212.03 vs. 12. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.572, 209.79. 6. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.531, 211.66 vs. 11. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.553, 210.60. 7. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.540, 212.33 vs. 10. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.553, 211.06. 8. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.547, 211.33 vs. 9. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.550, 210.70.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.757, 199.94 vs. 16. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.925, 195.48. 2. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.775, 200.11 vs. 15. Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.914, 197.80. 3. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.783, 198.12 vs. 14. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.903, 194.63. 4. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.806, 197.57 vs. 13. Cory Reed, Buell, 6.890, 197.22. 5. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.815, 196.22 vs. 12. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.886, 192.91. 6. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.823, 197.74 vs. 11. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.885, 195.08. 7. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.845, 196.62 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.863, 195.62. 8. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.857, 195.96 vs. 9. Hector Arana, Buell, 6.861, 197.91. Did Not Qualify: 17. Katie Sullivan, 6.946, 195.48. 18. Freddie Camarena, 6.954, 195.99. 19. Kelly Clontz, 6.958, 193.05. 20. Scott Bottorff, 7.184, 184.17.

Pro Bike Battle Results ROUND ONE

Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.941, 193.60 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.841, 196.44 def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.889, 200.02. Matt Smith, 6.783, 197.33 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.898, 197.74. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.848, 198.73 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.910, 180.36.

SEMIFINALS

Krawiec, 6.757, 199.94 def. Pollacheck, 6.885, 195.08. M. Smith, 6.803, 198.12 def. Tonglet, 6.806, 197.57.

FINAL

M. Smith, 6.793, 196.93 def. Krawiec, 6.764, 198.17.

