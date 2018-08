NHRA Reultss

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL

1, Blake Alexander; 2, Tony Schumacher; 3, Doug Kalitta; 4, Scott Palmer; 5, Antron Brown; 6, Bill Litton; 7, Brittany Force; 8, Clay Millican; 9, Richie Crampton; 10, Steve Torrence; 11, Jim Maroney; 12, Terry McMillen; 13, Shawn Reed; 14, Leah Pritchett; 15, Mike Salinas.

FUNNY CAR

1, Robert Hight; 2, Ron Capps; 3, Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4, John Force; 5, Jack Beckman; 6, Del Worsham; 7, Matt Hagan; 8, Bob Tasca III; 9, Shawn Langdon; 10, Tim Wilkerson; 11, Jonnie Lindberg; 12, Courtney Force; 13, Cruz Pedregon; 14, Jim Campbell; 15, J.R. Todd; 16, Richard Townsend.

PRO STOCK

1, Jeg Coughlin; 2, Deric Kramer; 3, Jason Line; 4, Greg Anderson; 5, Tanner Gray; 6, Erica Enders; 7, Alex Laughlin; 8, Drew Skillman; 9, Vincent Nobile; 10, Chris McGaha; 11, Fernando Cuadra; 12, Steve Graham; 13, Alan Prusiensky; 14, Matt Hartford; 15, Bo Butner; 16, Joey Grose.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1, LE Tonglet; 2, Andrew Hines; 3, Eddie Krawiec; 4, Jim Underdahl; 5, Joey Gladstone; 6, Jerry Savoie; 7, Hector Arana Jr; 8, Matt Smith; 9, Hector Arana; 10, Steve Johnson; 11, Angie Smith; 12, Ryan Oehler; 13, Angelle Sampey; 14, Cory Reed; 15, Karen Stoffer; 16, Scotty Pollacheck.

Advertisement

Final Results

Top Fuel — Blake Alexander, 4.004 seconds, 287.41 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 4.345 seconds, 219.65 mph.

Funny Car — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.984, 319.75 def. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.077, 296.11.

Pro Stock — Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.532, 212.16 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.534, 210.54.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.771, 198.52 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.802, 197.48.

Super Stock — Don Keen, Ford Mustang, 10.315, 127.86 def. Mark Kirby, Plymouth Duster, 10.242, 126.07.

Stock Eliminator — Leo Glasbrenner, Pontiac Firebird, 10.595, 120.23 def. Jody Lang, Chevy Malibu, 12.224, 97.68.

Super Comp — Robert Naber, Dragster, 8.911, 177.84 def. Matt Woodard, Dragster, 8.920, 175.43.

Super Gas — Matt Blodgett, Chevy Nova, 9.908, 141.50 def. Ron Mackenzie, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — John Richardson, Dragster, 28.098, 192.66 def. Andy Spiegel, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Ken Ratzloff, Studebaker, 7.230, 191.35 def. Ted Kellner, Pontiac Firebird, 7.314, 187.29.

Final Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Blake Alexander, 3.774, 330.15 def. Mike Salinas, Foul – Centerline; Clay Millican, 3.697, 332.75 was unopposed; Bill Litton, 4.169, 219.76 def. Leah Pritchett, Foul – Red Light; Antron Brown, 3.786, 326.87 def. Jim Maroney, 3.879, 302.96; Tony Schumacher, 3.743, 330.88 def. Shawn Reed, 4.776, 157.04; Brittany Force, 3.759, 329.91 def. Richie Crampton, 3.766, 325.14; Scott Palmer, 3.798, 329.34 def. Terry McMillen, 4.726, 133.46; Doug Kalitta, 3.746, 332.26 def. Steve Torrence, Foul – Red Light.

QUARTERFINALS — Alexander, 3.791, 330.23 def. Brown, 3.822, 317.72; Kalitta, 3.772, 329.50 def. Millican, 5.111, 147.79; Schumacher, 4.375, 192.71 def. Force, 4.985, 144.77; Palmer, 3.811, 325.92 def. Litton, 4.163, 231.68.

SEMIFINALS — Alexander, 3.878, 313.15 def. Palmer, 7.634, 106.52; Schumacher, 3.836, 317.42 def. Kalitta, 3.837, 274.44.

FINAL — Alexander, 4.004, 287.41 def. Schumacher, 4.345, 219.65.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.995, 318.99 def. Richard Townsend, Toyota Camry, 10.192, 85.25; Del Worsham, Camry, 3.983, 325.22 def. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.091, 300.00; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.973, 320.58 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.242, 225.18; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.004, 317.27 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.022, 317.79; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.958, 320.89 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.115, 310.13; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.974, 322.65 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.010, 321.96; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.012, 321.58 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.103, 306.40; John Force, Camaro, 4.026, 323.12 def. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.000, 321.27.

QUARTERFINALS — Hight, 4.010, 317.19 def. Tasca III, 12.467, 67.36; Capps, 3.969, 322.65 def. Hagan, 4.512, 190.59; Johnson Jr., 4.016, 323.35 def. Beckman, 4.013, 314.83; J. Force, 4.069, 316.75 def. Worsham, 4.080, 268.87.

SEMIFINALS — Hight, 3.956, 322.04 def. Johnson Jr., 3.990, 323.81; Capps, 4.000, 321.04 def. J. Force, 4.081, 321.42.

FINAL — Hight, 3.984, 319.75 def. Capps, 4.077, 296.11.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Drew Skillman, Chevy Camaro, 6.532, 211.79 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.560, 211.49; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.530, 211.56 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.155, 146.35; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.509, 211.79 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.553, 210.73; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.537, 211.86 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.582, 208.97; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.506, 211.16 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.558, 210.18 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 8.274, 110.94; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.528, 211.49 def. Joey Grose, Camaro, 18.077, 43.99; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.505, 211.96 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.620, 209.62.

QUARTERFINALS — Coughlin, 6.534, 211.43 def. Laughlin, 6.563, 210.28; Anderson, 6.534, 211.36 def. Skillman, 6.585, 211.33; Kramer, 6.523, 211.39 def. Gray, 6.532, 211.46; Line, 6.538, 211.10 def. Enders, 6.547, 211.96.

SEMIFINALS — Coughlin, 6.548, 211.13 def. Anderson, 6.554, 212.43; Kramer, 6.525, 211.10 def. Line, 6.551, 211.26.

FINAL — Coughlin, 6.532, 212.16 def. Kramer, 6.534, 210.54.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.856, 194.91 def. Hector Arana, Buell, 6.853, 196.96; Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.863, 196.82 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.892, 194.46; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.778, 198.47 def. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 7.305, 145.89; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.806, 197.48 def. Cory Reed, Buell, 6.914, 196.73; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.814, 195.45 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.896, 194.46; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.832, 200.35 def. Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.906, 196.90; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.846, 199.05 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.952, 193.90; Matt Smith, 6.803, 196.90 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.901, 195.90.

QUARTERFINALS — Krawiec, 6.771, 200.08 def. Savoie, 6.876, 196.19; Underdahl, 7.004, 173.90 def. Arana Jr, 9.242, 96.10; Tonglet, 6.803, 198.32 def. Gladstone, 6.853, 194.72; Hines, 6.798, 197.94 def. M. Smith, 12.443, 64.66.

SEMIFINALS — Hines, 6.820, 197.57 def. Underdahl, 6.907, 195.59; Tonglet, 6.796, 198.09 def. Krawiec, 6.769, 198.93.

FINAL — Tonglet, 6.771, 198.52 def. Hines, 6.802, 197.48.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1, x-Steve Torrence, 1,168; 2, x-Tony Schumacher, 1,031; 3, x-Clay Millican, 1,025; 4, x-Leah Pritchett, 989; 5, x-Doug Kalitta, 951; 6, Antron Brown, 809; 7, Terry McMillen, 728; 8, Brittany Force, 697; 9, Scott Palmer, 617; 10, Richie Crampton, 608.

Funny Car

1, x-Courtney Force, 1,197; 2, x-Ron Capps, 1,032; 3, x-Robert Hight, 1,024; 4, x-Matt Hagan, 1,001; 5, Jack Beckman, 967; 6, J.R. Todd, 863; 7, Tommy Johnson Jr., 819; 8, John Force, 807; 9, Shawn Langdon, 680; 10, Bob Tasca III, 656.

Pro Stock

1, Greg Anderson, 1,126-x; 2, Tanner Gray, 1,031; 3, Erica Enders, 1,023; 4, Vincent Nobile, 979; 5, Jeg Coughlin, 956; 6, Chris McGaha, 907; 7, Drew Skillman, 895; 8, Jason Line, 857; 9, Deric Kramer, 828; 10, Bo Butner, 822.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, Andrew Hines, 687-x; 2, Eddie Krawiec, 651-x; 3, LE Tonglet, 609-x; 4, Hector Arana Jr, 562-x; 5, Jerry Savoie, 534-x; 6, Matt Smith, 473; 7, Scotty Pollacheck, 449; 8, Angie Smith, 336; 9, Hector Arana, 321; 10, Angelle Sampey, 320.

x-clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.