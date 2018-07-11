Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NHRA Schedule and standings

July 11, 2018 10:19 am
 
Feb. 8-11 — Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Doug Kalitta, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Bo Butner)

Feb. 23-25 — Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Chris McGaha)

March 15-18 — Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Richie Crampton, FC-Jack Beckman, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

April 6-8 — DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Vincent Nobile)

April 20-22 — Spring Nationals, Baytown, Texas (TF-Brittany Force, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Matt Hartford)

April 27-29 — NGK Spark Plug Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Cruz Pedregon, PS-Erica Enders, PSM-Jerry Savoie)

May 4-6 — SouthernNationals, Commerce, Ga. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Vincent Nobile, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

May 18-21 — Menards Heartland Nationals, Topeka (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Deric Kramer)

May 31-June 3 — JEGS Route 66 Nationals, Joliet, Ill. (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-Matt Smith)

June 8-10 — Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-LE Tonglet)

June 15-17 — Fitzgerald USA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. (TF-Tony Schumacher, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Jeg Coughlin)

June 21-24 — Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

July 6-8 — New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Chris McGaha)

July 20-22 — Dodge Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo.

July 27-29 — Toyota Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals

Aug. 3-5— CatSpot Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 16-19 — Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 — Chevrolet U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 13-16 — Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

Sept. 21-23 — AAA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 4-7 — AAA Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas

Oct. 12-14 — Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 25-28 — Toyota Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 8-11 — Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through July 8
Top Fuel

1, Steve Torrence, 1,086. 2, Tony Schumacher, 896. 3, Clay Millican, 881. 4, Leah Pritchett, 820. 5, Doug Kalitta, 801. 6, Antron Brown, 717. 7, Terry McMillen, 679. 8, Brittany Force, 634. 9, Richie Crampton, 522. 10, Mike Salinas, 506.

Funny Car

1, Courtney Force, 1,069. 2, Matt Hagan, 914. 3, Jack Beckman, 847. 4, Ron Capps, 834. 5, Robert Hight, 829. 6, J.R. Todd, 800. 7, Tommy Johnson Jr., 692. 8, John Force, 632. 9, Shawn Langdon, 614. 10, Bob Tasca III, 564.

Pro Stock

1, Erica Enders, 936. 2, Greg Anderson, 920. 3, Tanner Gray, 917. 4, Vincent Nobile, 893. 5, Drew Skillman, 808. 6, Chris McGaha, 803. 7, Jeg Coughlin, 766. 8, Bo Butner, 750. 9, Jason Line, 680. 10, Deric Kramer, 659.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, Andrew Hines, 565. 2, Eddie Krawiec, 515. 3, LE Tonglet, 440. 4, Jerry Savoie, 389. 5, Hector Arana Jr., 377. 6, Scotty Pollacheck, 363. 7, Matt Smith, 355. 8, Angie Smith, 272. 9, Angelle Sampey, 257. 10, Hector Arana, 255.

