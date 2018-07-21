Listen Live Sports

No. 1-ranked Price beats Takahashi to win Governor’s Cup

July 21, 2018 10:59 pm
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Harry Price of Australia solidified his status as the world’s top-ranked match racer by winning the Governor’s Cup on Saturday, rallying to beat No. 20 Leonard Takahashi of New Zealand, 3-2.

Price, 22, showed his prowess in boat handling and tactics to win the world’s oldest youth match racing championship for the second time in four years.

Sailing in strong wind and big swell, Price and Takahashi traded victories in the first two races. The mast on Price’s Gov Cup 22 broke in the third race, which was black flagged in Takahashi’s favor.

After both skippers moved to new boats, Price won the next two races to claim the trophy. Takahashi had the lead at the first cross in the fifth race, but instead of covering, he let Price sail into clean air and he kept the lead.

Defending champion Christophe Killian of the host Balboa Yacht Club beat Christopher Weis of the Del Rey Yacht Club in the petit final.

