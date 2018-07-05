North Dakota’s Geno Crandall transferring to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — North Dakota’s Geno Crandall is moving to Gonzaga as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play this season.

Crandall, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard, is expected to bolster a back court lacking depth.

Crandall averaged 14.3 points and 4 assists for North Dakota in his career, shooting 48 percent from the floor.

Last December, he scored 28 points as North Dakota pushed Gonzaga to overtime in an eventual loss.

Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins is recovering from a shoulder injury but should be ready for the season. Gonzaga’s backup point guard options were incoming freshman Greg Foster Jr. and redshirt freshman Joel Ayayi.

Crandall joins a Bulldogs team coming off of a Sweet 16 finish and a 32-5 record.

