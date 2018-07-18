Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Everett (Mariners)
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Tri-City (Padres)
|16
|16
|.500
|1
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|15
|17
|.469
|2
|Spokane (Rangers)
|13
|19
|.406
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Boise (Rockies)
|18
|14
|.563
|4
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|16
|16
|.500
|6
|Eugene (Cubs)
|11
|21
|.344
|11
___
Spokane at Everett, 2:05 p.m.
Boise at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
