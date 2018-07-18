Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

July 18, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Everett (Mariners) 17 16 .515
Tri-City (Padres) 16 16 .500 ½
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 15 17 .469
Spokane (Rangers) 14 19 .424 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 22 10 .688
Boise (Rockies) 18 14 .563 4
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 16 .500 6
Eugene (Cubs) 11 21 .344 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 7, Everett 3

Boise at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

