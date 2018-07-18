Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Everett (Mariners) 17 16 .515 — Tri-City (Padres) 16 16 .500 ½ Vancouver (Blue Jays) 15 17 .469 1½ Spokane (Rangers) 14 19 .424 3 South Division W L Pct. GB Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 22 10 .688 — Boise (Rockies) 18 14 .563 4 Salem-Keizer (Giants) 16 16 .500 6 Eugene (Cubs) 11 21 .344 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 7, Everett 3

Boise at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

