The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Northwest League

July 1, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Everett (Mariners) 9 6 .600
Tri-City (Padres) 8 8 .500
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 7 9 .438
Spokane (Rangers) 6 10 .375
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 10 6 .625
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 10 6 .625
Boise (Rockies) 8 8 .500 2
Eugene (Cubs) 5 10 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Eugene, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Eugene, Game 2, TBD

Spokane at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

