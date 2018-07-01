Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Everett (Mariners)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Tri-City (Padres)
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Spokane (Rangers)
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Boise (Rockies)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Eugene (Cubs)
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
___
Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, Game 2, TBD
Spokane at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
