Northwest League

July 10, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 12 12 .500
Tri-City (Padres) 12 12 .500
Everett (Mariners) 12 12 .500
Spokane (Rangers) 8 16 .333 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 16 8 .667
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 14 10 .583 2
Boise (Rockies) 13 11 .542 3
Eugene (Cubs) 9 15 .375 7

___

Monday’s Games

Boise 7, Salem-Keizer 6

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

