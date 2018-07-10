Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|12
|12
|.500
|—
|Tri-City (Padres)
|12
|12
|.500
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|12
|12
|.500
|—
|Spokane (Rangers)
|8
|16
|.333
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Boise (Rockies)
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Eugene (Cubs)
|9
|15
|.375
|7
___
Boise 7, Salem-Keizer 6
Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Vancouver at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
