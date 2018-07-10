Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Padres) 13 12 .520 — Vancouver (Blue Jays) 12 12 .500 ½ Everett (Mariners) 12 13 .480 1 Spokane (Rangers) 8 16 .333 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 17 8 .680 — Salem-Keizer (Giants) 14 11 .560 3 Boise (Rockies) 14 11 .560 3 Eugene (Cubs) 9 16 .360 8

___

Monday’s Games

Boise 7, Salem-Keizer 6

Hillsboro 4, Eugene 2

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City 5, Everett 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

