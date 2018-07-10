Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Padres)
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Everett (Mariners)
|12
|13
|.480
|1
|Spokane (Rangers)
|8
|16
|.333
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Boise (Rockies)
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Eugene (Cubs)
|9
|16
|.360
|8
___
Boise 7, Salem-Keizer 6
Hillsboro 4, Eugene 2
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City 5, Everett 1
No games scheduled
Vancouver at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.