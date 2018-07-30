NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 29. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Justify (35) 3-C 6 6-0-0 367 1 2. Accelerate (2) 5-H 4 3-1-0 315 2 3. Monomoy Girl 3-F 5 5-0-0 277 3 4. Unique Bella (1) 4-F 4 3-1-0 234 4 5. Mind Your Biscuits (1) 5-H 3 1-2-0 167 6 6. West Coast (1) 4-C 2 0-2-0 149 5 7. Good Magic (1) 3-C 5 2-1-1 142 — 8. Bee Jersey 4-C 4 4-0-0 140 7 9. Abel Tasman 4-F 2 1-0-0 87 8 10. City of Light 4-C 3 2-0-1 54 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Diversify 53, Elate 47, Catalina Cruiser 36, Imperial Hint 33, Heart to Heart 25, Catholic Boy 22, Pavel 16, Gun Runner 15, Sistercharlie 11, Wonder Gadot 10, Midnight Bisou 8, Tenfold 7, Yoshida 6, Fault 5, Roy H 5, Hofburg 4, Limousine Liberal 4, Long On Value 4, Ransom the Moon 4, Oscar Performance 3, Hoppertunity 2, X Y Jet 2, Promises Fulfilled 1.

