NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 1. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Justify (33) 3-C 6 6-0-0 339 1 2. Accelerate 5-H 4 3-1-0 262 2 3. West Coast 4-C 2 0-2-0 209 3 4. Unique Bella 4-F 3 2-1-0 174 4 5. Bee Jersey 4-C 4 4-0-0 142 6 6. Mind Your Biscuits (1) 5-H 3 1-2-0 141 5 7. Monomoy Girl 3-F 4 4-0-0 126 7 8. Abel Tasman 4-F 2 1-0-0 124 8 9. City of Light 4-C 3 2-0-1 91 9 10. Army Mule 4-C 2 2-0-0 41 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Hoppertunity 30, Pavel 27, Heart to Heart 24, Oscar Performance 17, Gun Runner 17, Yoshida 16, Good Magic 14, Wonder Gadot 13, Midnight Bisou 12, X Y Jet 9, Itsinthepost 8, Roy H 6, Fault 5, Audible 5, World Approval 4, American Anthem 3, Spring Quality 2, a Raving Beauty 2, Salty 2, Gronkowski 2, Long on Value 1, Disco Partner 1, Sadler’S Joy 1.

