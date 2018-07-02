NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 1. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):
|
|A-S
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Justify (33)
|3-C
|6
|6-0-0
|339
|1
|2. Accelerate
|5-H
|4
|3-1-0
|262
|2
|3. West Coast
|4-C
|2
|0-2-0
|209
|3
|4. Unique Bella
|4-F
|3
|2-1-0
|174
|4
|5. Bee Jersey
|4-C
|4
|4-0-0
|142
|6
|6. Mind Your Biscuits (1)
|5-H
|3
|1-2-0
|141
|5
|7. Monomoy Girl
|3-F
|4
|4-0-0
|126
|7
|8. Abel Tasman
|4-F
|2
|1-0-0
|124
|8
|9. City of Light
|4-C
|3
|2-0-1
|91
|9
|10. Army Mule
|4-C
|2
|2-0-0
|41
|10
Other Horses Receiving Votes: Hoppertunity 30, Pavel 27, Heart to Heart 24, Oscar Performance 17, Gun Runner 17, Yoshida 16, Good Magic 14, Wonder Gadot 13, Midnight Bisou 12, X Y Jet 9, Itsinthepost 8, Roy H 6, Fault 5, Audible 5, World Approval 4, American Anthem 3, Spring Quality 2, a Raving Beauty 2, Salty 2, Gronkowski 2, Long on Value 1, Disco Partner 1, Sadler’S Joy 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.