NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 15. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Justify (41) 3-C 6-6-0-0 419 1 2. Accelerate 5-H 4-3-1-0 330 2 3. West Coast 4-C 2-0-2-0 232 3 4. Unique Bella 4-F 3-2-1-0 214 4 5. Mind Your Biscuits (1) 5-H 3-1-2-0 191 5 6. Bee Jersey 4-C 4-4-0-0 174 7 7. Monomoy Girl 3-F 4-4-0-0 165 6 8. Abel Tasman 4-F 2-1-0-0 106 8 9. City of Light 4-C 3-2-0-1 81 9 10. Diversify 5-G 3-2-0-0 80 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Elate 69, Heart to Heart 32, Midnight Bisou 30, Catholic Boy 29, Army Mule 23, Pavel 23, Gun Runner 17, Yoshida 15, Good Magic 11, Hoppertunity 10, X Y Jet 9, Wonder Gadot 9, Oscar Performance 7, Long on Value 6, Roy H 6, Fault 5, Audible 4, Limousine Liberal 4, a Raving Beauty 2, Itsinthepost 2, Something Awesome 2, Gronkowski 2, Spring Quality 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.