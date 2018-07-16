NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 15. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):
|
|A-S
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Justify (41)
|3-C
|6-6-0-0
|419
|1
|2. Accelerate
|5-H
|4-3-1-0
|330
|2
|3. West Coast
|4-C
|2-0-2-0
|232
|3
|4. Unique Bella
|4-F
|3-2-1-0
|214
|4
|5. Mind Your Biscuits (1)
|5-H
|3-1-2-0
|191
|5
|6. Bee Jersey
|4-C
|4-4-0-0
|174
|7
|7. Monomoy Girl
|3-F
|4-4-0-0
|165
|6
|8. Abel Tasman
|4-F
|2-1-0-0
|106
|8
|9. City of Light
|4-C
|3-2-0-1
|81
|9
|10. Diversify
|5-G
|3-2-0-0
|80
|10
Other Horses Receiving Votes: Elate 69, Heart to Heart 32, Midnight Bisou 30, Catholic Boy 29, Army Mule 23, Pavel 23, Gun Runner 17, Yoshida 15, Good Magic 11, Hoppertunity 10, X Y Jet 9, Wonder Gadot 9, Oscar Performance 7, Long on Value 6, Roy H 6, Fault 5, Audible 4, Limousine Liberal 4, a Raving Beauty 2, Itsinthepost 2, Something Awesome 2, Gronkowski 2, Spring Quality 1.
