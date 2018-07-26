Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NYC FC-Orlando City, Sums

July 26, 2018 10:31 pm
 
New York City 2 0—2
Orlando 0 0—0

First half_1, New York City, Moralez, 8, 40th minute. 2, New York City, Tinnerholm, 4, 47th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson; Orlando, Earl Edwards Jr.

Yellow Cards_Dwyer, Orlando, 44th; McNamara, New York City, 58th; Higuita, Orlando, 62nd; Johnson, New York City, 87th; Ring, New York City, 95th.

Red Cards_O’Neill, Orlando, 83rd.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Marcos Deoliveira.

A_23,790 (25,500)

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Thomas McNamara (Ismael Tajouri, 63rd), Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez (Jo Inge Berget, 87th), Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring, Rodney Wallace (Jonathan Lewis, 71st); .

Orlando_Earl Edwards Jr; RJ Allen, Victor Giro, Will Johnson (Josue Colman, 82nd), Chris Schuler; Cristian Higuita (Tony Rocha, 67th), Sacha Kljestan, Shane O’Neill, Yoshimar Yotun; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller (Stefano, 71st).

