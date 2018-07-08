Listen Live Sports

NYCFC beat Red Bulls with Moralez’s late goal

July 8, 2018 9:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Maximiliano Moralez got the breakthrough goal in the 85th minute and New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Sunday.

The Red Bulls’ Aaron Long mismanaged Tyler Adams’ back pass and NYCFC’s Jonathan Lewis pounced on the loose ball. Lewis then sent over a cross that found its way through Long’s legs to Moralez, who put it into the net with a straightforward finish.

Sean Johnson had four saves to record his sixth clean sheet of the season for City (10-4-4).

The Red Bulls (10-5-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

