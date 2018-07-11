Listen Live Sports

NYCFC snaps Montreal Impact’s 4-game win streak 3-0

July 11, 2018 9:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Matarrita had a goal and an assist to lead New York City FC to a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Wednesday night.

Matarrita entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute. Three minutes later, his chip caught Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush out of position and found its way to the side netting to make it 2-0.

Maturita assisted on Jonathan Lewis’ first MLS goal in the 76th minute, which was a header that glanced in off the right post.

Jesus Medina opened the scoring in the 60th minute with a left-footed smash from 20 yards out as NYCFC (11-4-4) snapped the Impact’s four-game winning streak.

City remained unbeaten at home this season (9-0-1), with six of those wins coming via shutout. The Impact, which has been shut out seven times this season, dropped to 2-9-0 on the road and 8-12-0 overall.

