Ohio State assistant coach facing criminal trespass charge

July 18, 2018 4:58 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio State assistant coach has been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass stemming from a dispute with his ex-wife.

According to court records, wide receivers coach Zach Smith was served with the misdemeanor complaint May 12 in the north Columbus suburb of Powell.

The 34-year-old Smith was never arrested and pleaded not guilty to the charge last month.

His attorney, Bradley Koffel, said Smith is accused by his ex-wife of driving to her apartment after she told him they would meet elsewhere so he could drop off their son.

An Ohio State spokesman said the program is aware of the incident but declined to comment.

Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce, has been on the staff since coach Urban Meyer arrived in 2012.

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

